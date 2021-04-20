Fresh on Bloor

Gettin' Fresh in Toronto
If you find yourself in Toronto
and have a hankering for some seriously good vegetarian or vegan cuisine, might I suggest you get 'Fresh.' There are a few locations throughout the city, but the kitschy spot above is on Bloor Street. Featuring a huge selection of enticing goodies from vegetarian burgers to Thai bowls, as well as epic desserts (ahem, carrot cake), pretty much anything you want you can get here. The true standout on the menu for me had to be the onion rings with your choice of sauces. Let's put it this way, I was in town for four days and ate their twice!