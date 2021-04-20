French Co Grocer
206 N Ave D
| +1 432-386-4522
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Oh La La, a French Picnic for the AgesYes, in the middle of sleepy, little Marathon, TX you will find a place that's open when the gas stations and cafes are not. I thought it was a mirage at first and then walked in and couldn't believe I'd hit the jackpot in the farthest corner of West Texas. If you're exploring the incredible Big Bend National Park, this is a MUST see stop where you can load up on rations before you head into the part and pick up things that you can't find within the boundaries of the park. An incredible wine selection, gourmet food, bike repair fixings, local artists' works, you name it- they have it. Feel like a gourmet pizza or sandwiches to go for your two hour drive into the park? Just give them a call and place the order. You'll see countless spots to pull over and have some grub at picnic tables with great views en route to the big park.
Originally founded as the first general store in Marathon in 1900, the current crew is honoring the past and building a bright future. Bon appetite!