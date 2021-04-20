Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fremantle Markets

South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
Website
| +61 8 9335 2515
Fremantle Markets ::: Great coffee, lovely food Fremantle Australia
The Fremantle Markets Fremantle Australia
Fremantle Markets ::: Great coffee, lovely food Fremantle Australia
The Fremantle Markets Fremantle Australia

More info

Fri - Sun 9am - 6pm

Fremantle Markets ::: Great coffee, lovely food

This is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market.

More information here http://fremantlemarkets.com.au/

By Kokleong Tham

More Recommendations

Ami Kamara
almost 7 years ago

The Fremantle Markets

The mangos I bought at the Fremantle Markets were the stuff food dreams are made of...fresh, sweet and juicy, I ate one for breakfast almost every morning I was in Western Australia. The markets were a bustling place to mingle with locals and tourists alike and purchase everything from fresh food to souveniers.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30