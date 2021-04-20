Fremantle Markets
South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
| +61 8 9335 2515
Fri - Sun 9am - 6pm
Fremantle Markets ::: Great coffee, lovely foodThis is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market.
More information here http://fremantlemarkets.com.au/
The Fremantle Markets
The mangos I bought at the Fremantle Markets were the stuff food dreams are made of...fresh, sweet and juicy, I ate one for breakfast almost every morning I was in Western Australia. The markets were a bustling place to mingle with locals and tourists alike and purchase everything from fresh food to souveniers.