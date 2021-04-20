Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Freer Gallery of Art

1050 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
Website
| +1 202-633-1000
Whistler's Peacock Room Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Whistler's Peacock Room

Once a dining room belonging to wealthy shipbuilder Frederick Leyland from Liverpool, then a private exhibition space at the mansion of wealthy Detroit industrialist Charles Lang Freer, American artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler's Peacock Room is now a treasure of the Freer Gallery of Art. Adorned with oil paint and gold leaf on canvas, leather, and wood, the room is filled with Freer's collection of over 250 ceramics from Egypt, Iran, China, Japan, and Korea as well as Buddhist sculpture and two parchment Bibles: a codex of the Old Testament books of Deuteronomy and Joshua, and the third-oldest manuscript of the Gospels in the world dubbed the "Codex Washingtonensis." Truly a blend of East and West.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points