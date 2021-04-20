Whistler's Peacock Room
Once a dining room belonging to wealthy shipbuilder Frederick Leyland from Liverpool, then a private exhibition space at the mansion of wealthy Detroit industrialist Charles Lang Freer, American artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler's Peacock Room is now a treasure of the Freer Gallery of Art. Adorned with oil paint and gold leaf on canvas, leather, and wood, the room is filled with Freer's collection of over 250 ceramics from Egypt, Iran, China, Japan, and Korea as well as Buddhist sculpture and two parchment Bibles: a codex of the Old Testament books of Deuteronomy and Joshua, and the third-oldest manuscript of the Gospels in the world dubbed the "Codex Washingtonensis." Truly a blend of East and West.