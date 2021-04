Freedom Monument Central District, Riga, LV-1050, Latvia

Freedom Monument viewed from the Riga Kanal This monument was built in 1935 to commemorate the Latvian War of Independence against Russia that ended in 1920. Interestingly, the monument was not torn down after the Soviets retook control of Latvia in 1940. Besides being a significant historical monument, it is a nice site along the canal. As you walk along the park contiguous to the canal, you will also discover some contemporary sculptures that are quite nice.