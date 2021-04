Eat a Funky Burrito at Freebirds

Started in College Station, Texas as a local university joint, Freebirds has expanded to Houston , and is still only feeding Texans. It's a build-your-own burrito shop, with funky decor and funkier attitudes—and the best barbecue sauce and guacamole that Texas has to offer. When you've un-foiled and enjoyed the entirety of your burrito, craft your own artwork out of its tinfoil casing and add it to the collection of foil art from other patrons adorning Freebirds' brick walls.