Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant

Karaoke and Fun at Freddie's
Walk through the front door of Freddie's and be greeted by plastic flamingos, tiki torches, festive streamers, and glittering disco balls—this is not your average karaoke bar. Freddie's is a local gay- and straight-friendly bar on Crystal City's vibrant 23rd street, where everyone is welcome to participate in the festivities. It serves typical beach-inspired bar food and tropical cocktails like the Mystic Martini and the Mermaid Madras. Freddie's hosts karaoke every night, drag bingo on Wednesdays, weekend brunches, and the fabulous Freddie's Follies drag show on Saturday evenings.