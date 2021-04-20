Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frauenplatz 12

Frauenplatz 12, 80331 München, Germany
Website
Frauenkirche: One of Munich's Landmarks Munich Germany

Frauenkirche: One of Munich's Landmarks

The Frauenkirche (Cathedral of our Dear Lady) is one of Munich's most famous landmarks, with its two towers seen from all over the city, due to a height restriction on other buildings in the city centre.

The south tower, when open (and not under construction), offers incredible views overlooking Munich and on a clear day stretching to the Alps.

Construction of the church started in 1468 and was completed 20 years later.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points