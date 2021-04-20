Frauenplatz 12
Frauenplatz 12, 80331 München, Germany
Frauenkirche: One of Munich's LandmarksThe Frauenkirche (Cathedral of our Dear Lady) is one of Munich's most famous landmarks, with its two towers seen from all over the city, due to a height restriction on other buildings in the city centre.
The south tower, when open (and not under construction), offers incredible views overlooking Munich and on a clear day stretching to the Alps.
Construction of the church started in 1468 and was completed 20 years later.