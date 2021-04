Frauenplatz 12

Frauenkirche: One of Munich's Landmarks

The Frauenkirche (Cathedral of our Dear Lady) is one of Munich 's most famous landmarks, with its two towers seen from all over the city, due to a height restriction on other buildings in the city centre.The south tower, when open (and not under construction), offers incredible views overlooking Munich and on a clear day stretching to the Alps.Construction of the church started in 1468 and was completed 20 years later.