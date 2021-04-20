Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fran's Chocolates - Downtown

1325 1st Avenue
Website
| +1 206-682-0168
Seattle's Finest Chocolates Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 7:30pm

Seattle's Finest Chocolates

Adored by locals, Fran’s Chocolates shop is a tasty local tradition. Indulge in one of their classic gold-foil-wrapped chocolate ingots, or savor their grey salt and smoked salt caramels—they're rich, intense, and deeply flavorful. Fran’s uses Northwestern ingredients like fresh cream from Washington’s Fresh Breeze Organic Dairy, roasted hazelnuts from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey, Seattle’s Café Vite espresso, and peppermint from the Yakima Valley. They often give out free samples at their downtown store, so stop in and admire their beautiful truffles and gift boxes.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points