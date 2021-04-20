Fran's Chocolates - Downtown

Seattle's Finest Chocolates
Adored by locals, Fran’s Chocolates shop is a tasty local tradition. Indulge in one of their classic gold-foil-wrapped chocolate ingots, or savor their grey salt and smoked salt caramels—they're rich, intense, and deeply flavorful. Fran’s uses Northwestern ingredients like fresh cream from Washington’s Fresh Breeze Organic Dairy, roasted hazelnuts from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey, Seattle’s Café Vite espresso, and peppermint from the Yakima Valley. They often give out free samples at their downtown store, so stop in and admire their beautiful truffles and gift boxes.