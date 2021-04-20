Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial
1850 West Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
| +1 202-426-6841
More info
FDR MemorialThis was my favorite memorial in DC. FDR's thoughtful, hopeful quotes emerge effortlessly from the warm slabs, across waterfalls, and behind flowering shrubs. The entire memorial glows with tranquil energy, and is not somber or reflective like many others.
It's an uplifting and inspiring garden, complete with young children dashing around, grasping a handshake with the worn president in his wheelchair, petting his glowing dog Fala, and wrapping hugs around Eleanor's statue around the corner.
"The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith." —Franklin Delano Roosevelt
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Standing in the Bread Line
One of the more interesting and popular memorials in Washington DC is the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. Unlike many of the others, it is a series of displays and sculptures that wind along a park like path. They trace the timeline of the four terms that FDR served as President (The fourth being only three months) with each term having its own outdoor room kind of feel to it. It is handicap accessible, and interesting for parents and kids alike. It is open 24 hours a day and lighted at night, so it’s a great one to visit when others are closed. Make sure this is one of your stops on a visit to DC.