Standing in the Bread Line

One of the more interesting and popular memorials in Washington DC is the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. Unlike many of the others, it is a series of displays and sculptures that wind along a park like path. They trace the timeline of the four terms that FDR served as President (The fourth being only three months) with each term having its own outdoor room kind of feel to it. It is handicap accessible, and interesting for parents and kids alike. It is open 24 hours a day and lighted at night, so it’s a great one to visit when others are closed. Make sure this is one of your stops on a visit to DC.