Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

1850 West Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
Website
| +1 202-426-6841
FDR Memorial Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Standing in the Bread Line Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
FDR Memorial Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Standing in the Bread Line Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

FDR Memorial

This was my favorite memorial in DC. FDR's thoughtful, hopeful quotes emerge effortlessly from the warm slabs, across waterfalls, and behind flowering shrubs. The entire memorial glows with tranquil energy, and is not somber or reflective like many others.

It's an uplifting and inspiring garden, complete with young children dashing around, grasping a handshake with the worn president in his wheelchair, petting his glowing dog Fala, and wrapping hugs around Eleanor's statue around the corner.

"The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith." —Franklin Delano Roosevelt
By Sakhi Vyas

More Recommendations

Rodney Buck
almost 7 years ago

Standing in the Bread Line

One of the more interesting and popular memorials in Washington DC is the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. Unlike many of the others, it is a series of displays and sculptures that wind along a park like path. They trace the timeline of the four terms that FDR served as President (The fourth being only three months) with each term having its own outdoor room kind of feel to it. It is handicap accessible, and interesting for parents and kids alike. It is open 24 hours a day and lighted at night, so it’s a great one to visit when others are closed. Make sure this is one of your stops on a visit to DC.
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30