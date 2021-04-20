Francois Martin St

Where are you going?
Indo-French Architectural Stroll Puducherry India

Pondicherry is best seen on foot or on a bicycle. The clean streets of the French Quarter (only open to two wheelers) is quiet and ripe for exploration. Wide courtyard open and close as locals on bicycles slip in and out of life within. Yellows and Grey's dominate the color palette of this neighborhood, but the vibrant influence of India seeps in in places, both apparent in the paint selection and the foliage. Vendors sell coconut water on the corners, dogs meander the bicycle-lined streets and sea breezes slip in to greet you on perpendicular streets.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

