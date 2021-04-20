Where are you going?
Fragrant Nature Munnar

Bison valley road Pothamedu, Munnar, Kerala 685612, India
Website
| +91 4868 257 800
Fragrant Nature Munnar

Set high on a hill overlooking mist-shrouded mountains and cascading tea plantations, Fragrant Nature is a remote escape that’s as sybaritic as it is serene. The resort’s west-facing orientation makes it particularly stunning at sunset, a fact acknowledged by floor-to-ceiling windows in the rainbow-hued guest rooms; there’s also a telescope in the lobby for those who don’t want to miss a single ray. Of course, what you do in the hours leading up to then is entirely up to you. Settle down with an Ayurvedic massage in the spa, hire the hotel’s jeep to spot endangered nilgiri tahr (a relative of the ibex) nearby in Eravikulam National Park, or take in a Keralan folk dance performance at the on-site Tryst Woods Amphitheater. There are also two restaurants, one with regular buffets complemented by à la carte Indian and international offerings, and a second grill restaurant focusing on meat-based dishes. Whichever combination of activities you choose, be sure to end your day back in your room, where fireplaces keep things cozy on cooler nights.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

