Fragrance of the Heart Coffee
9 Stortorvet
| +47 22 33 23 10
Photo courtesy of Fragrance of the Heart
Find Inner Peace along with your Coffee at Frangrance of the HeartFrangrance of the Heart is a small café that serves mainly coffee and light lunches, situated right next to Oslo City Hall. This little gem is perfect for winding down after a busy morning, or if you just need a break from the world.
A decidedly alternative ambiance, the café is a showcase of Sri Chinmoy’s teachings, and the café uses mostly organic, raw and vegetarian ingredients on their menu.