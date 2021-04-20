Where are you going?
Fragrance of the Heart Coffee

9 Stortorvet
Website
| +47 22 33 23 10
Find Inner Peace along with your Coffee at Frangrance of the Heart Oslo Norway

Frangrance of the Heart is a small café that serves mainly coffee and light lunches, situated right next to Oslo City Hall. This little gem is perfect for winding down after a busy morning, or if you just need a break from the world.

A decidedly alternative ambiance, the café is a showcase of Sri Chinmoy’s teachings, and the café uses mostly organic, raw and vegetarian ingredients on their menu.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

