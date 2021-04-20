Frackleton's Fine Food and Spirits
55 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
| +1 307-675-6055
Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 10pm
Fine Food & Spirits in SheridanFrackleton's has quickly become a Sheridan institution, a purveyor of fine food and exquisitely crafted cocktails, a restaurant that is both local hitching post and night-out destination. Chef Cole Evans' capricious creations - like this deconstructed Insalata caprese - are an exercise in culinary whimsy, while the ever-evolving drink list features bespoke homegrown concoctions made with Wyoming Whiskey, sagebrush, and local honey.
I’m a big fan of happy hour at Frackleton’s, and I try to hold as many lunch meetings in the dining room as I can, but my favorite time of the week to visit is during Sunday Brunch, when bold Bloody Mary’s are the tonic of the day, and house specialties, like the huevos rancheros, put a delicious exclamation point on Wyoming weekends. Simply put, Frackelton’s is Western Cuisine redefined.