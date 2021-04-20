Foz do Iguaçu Foz do Iguaçu - State of Paraná, Brazil

What falls? When you think Iguassu, you think thundering falls, the Garganta do Diablo, or simply the soaking of unending mist. Perhaps one of my real highlights was sitting in a pool of mud before I even got to see the falls...



Opting to walk the track from the mini train station to the Devil's Throat proved to be the best - and most humid - option. After trying to reach out to species upon species of butterflies in front of us, on our backpacks and in our hair, I was on the verge of giving up until I saw this...



A collection of the most beautiful butterflies sitting serenly in the aftermatch of a shower. Of course, they too didn't play ball, so, much to the dismay of my companion I plonked myself down in the mud puddle and simply waited. And waited. And waited. My perserverence finally paid off when they came fluttering back one by one, and eventually I managed to snap this photo... before it was time to go off and see the "other" attraction.