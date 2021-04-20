Fox Theater 1807 Telegraph Ave

An Immersive Experience at the Fox Theater The palatial stage of the Fox Theater is worth the trip across the Bay Bridge to Oakland. The Fox opened as a movie palace in 1928, and reigned for nearly forty years as one of the premiere screens in town. After closing in 1966, the Fox reopened in 2009 as a concert venue, restaurant, and home to the Oakland School of the Arts, part of the revitalization of downtown Oakland.



The beautifully restored space, which seats up to 2,800, offers a gorgeous backdrop for musicians and has hosted artists as varied as Bob Dylan, Mastodon, and Prince. Surrounded by intricately patterned walls and brightly colored ceilings and flanked by two golden Buddha-like figures, performers appear enigmatic beneath the flood of colorful stage lights.



The Den at the Fox offers drinks and a select menu of eats from nearby Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café. To get to know the neighborhood better, wander down Telegraph Avenue and check out the tasty options at eateries such as Xolo Taqueria, Duende, and Hopscotch.



