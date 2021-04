Glacier Meets Rain Forest on New Zealand's South Island

A drive down the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand wouldn't be complete with a stop at Fox Glacier. It's just a short 10 minute walk with potentially a river crossing or two out to the closest point you can go without a guide. One of the most fascinating things about this glacier is that ends in a lush green rain forest, which makes the beautiful blues in the ice stand out even more.