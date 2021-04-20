Cockerel Sculpture in Trafalgar Square
The most recent commission at Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth went live at the end of July and features a large, blue cockerel by Katharina Fritsch. A German artist, she wanted to counter the male-dominated square with a bit of humor. The piece is titled “Cock” (or "Hahn" in Germany
) and in its royal blue, it adds a lot of color to an already lively square. With the cock’s face standing proud, its tail feathers erect, it certainly attracts attention in the already lively square.