Fourth Plinth

Fourth Plinth, London WC2N 5NJ, UK
Cockerel Sculpture in Trafalgar Square London United Kingdom

Cockerel Sculpture in Trafalgar Square

The most recent commission at Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth went live at the end of July and features a large, blue cockerel by Katharina Fritsch. A German artist, she wanted to counter the male-dominated square with a bit of humor. The piece is titled “Cock” (or "Hahn" in Germany) and in its royal blue, it adds a lot of color to an already lively square. With the cock’s face standing proud, its tail feathers erect, it certainly attracts attention in the already lively square.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

