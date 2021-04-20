Where are you going?
Fourteen Eighteen Coffeehouse

1418 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074, USA
Website
| +1 214-738-5664
Come For the Coffee, Stay For The Pie—Oh My! Plano Texas United States

More info

Mon - Sat 7am - 5pm

Come For the Coffee, Stay For The Pie—Oh My!

Caffeine up with locally roasted Oak Cliff Coffee beans at this cozy cafe that pours the best speciality coffee drinks in the area and does some pretty tasty baked goods too. In the morning you can pick up delicious Danish pastries, muffins, and loaves, then in the afternoon check out the gourmet cookie selection. Stroll by at night for a slice of locally made pie with seasonal flavors. On Friday and Saturday you can usually enjoy live music and there is always something cool to look at on the walls thanks to their rotating art program.

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

