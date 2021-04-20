San Francisco Coffee

San Francisco's Coffee Culture
Whether you’re looking for a quick, delicious shot of espresso or a sit-and-stay-a-while cuppa, you'll find that San Francisco’s coffee shops are temples to the bean. The focus of each cup is on the process—roasting and brewing—and the quality of the beans. The airy and retro-chic Sightglass coffee bar and roastery is in SOMA; Blue Bottle coffee is found in kiosks and cafes around town and is a favorite stop at the Ferry Building. Four Barrel, Coffee Bar, and Ritual Coffee are all in the Mission, and a tour of all three would make for a fine, caffeinated day for connoisseurs. Just don’t ask for a frappuccino.