Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Francisco Coffee

375 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
+1 415-896-4289
San Francisco's Coffee Culture San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

San Francisco's Coffee Culture

Whether you’re looking for a quick, delicious shot of espresso or a sit-and-stay-a-while cuppa, you'll find that San Francisco’s coffee shops are temples to the bean. The focus of each cup is on the process—roasting and brewing—and the quality of the beans. The airy and retro-chic Sightglass coffee bar and roastery is in SOMA; Blue Bottle coffee is found in kiosks and cafes around town and is a favorite stop at the Ferry Building. Four Barrel, Coffee Bar, and Ritual Coffee are all in the Mission, and a tour of all three would make for a fine, caffeinated day for connoisseurs. Just don’t ask for a frappuccino.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points