Fourbarrel Coffee

375 Valencia Street
+1 415-896-4289
Drinking Third Wave Coffee at Four Barrel
Best Coffee Around. Guaranteed!
Bathroom floor at Four Barrel Coffee
More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Drinking Third Wave Coffee at Four Barrel

A key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method.

Don’t let that description deter you, though; many think Four Barrel’s espresso is some of the best in the business.

Stop by the Mission Four Barrel for a cyclist-friendly atmosphere and outdoor tables; head to the Mill on Divisadero for Four Barrel’s coffee and toast collaboration with Josey Baker; or head south of Bernal Heights to Portola for the newest Four Barrel venture.

The Mission location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Bathroom floor at Four Barrel Coffee

Great coffee.
Great place to pee.
Enough said.
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Best Coffee Around. Guaranteed!

Yesterday I got a glimpse of just how serious San Franciscans can be about the stuff they consume.

When it's the best, it's the best!

Go have a cup and chill with the the hipsters.

