Fourbarrel Coffee
375 Valencia Street
+1 415-896-4289
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm
Drinking Third Wave Coffee at Four BarrelA key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method.
Don’t let that description deter you, though; many think Four Barrel’s espresso is some of the best in the business.
Stop by the Mission Four Barrel for a cyclist-friendly atmosphere and outdoor tables; head to the Mill on Divisadero for Four Barrel’s coffee and toast collaboration with Josey Baker; or head south of Bernal Heights to Portola for the newest Four Barrel venture.
The Mission location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Bathroom floor at Four Barrel Coffee
Great coffee.
Great place to pee.
Enough said.
Great place to pee.
Enough said.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Best Coffee Around. Guaranteed!
Yesterday I got a glimpse of just how serious San Franciscans can be about the stuff they consume.
When it's the best, it's the best!
Go have a cup and chill with the the hipsters.
When it's the best, it's the best!
Go have a cup and chill with the the hipsters.