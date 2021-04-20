Fourbarrel Coffee 375 Valencia Street

Drinking Third Wave Coffee at Four Barrel A key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method.



Don’t let that description deter you, though; many think Four Barrel’s espresso is some of the best in the business.



Stop by the Mission Four Barrel for a cyclist-friendly atmosphere and outdoor tables; head to the Mill on Divisadero for Four Barrel’s coffee and toast collaboration with Josey Baker; or head south of Bernal Heights to Portola for the newest Four Barrel venture.



The Mission location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.



