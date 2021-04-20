Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Where are you going?
It’s hard to overstate the importance of this luxury resort on Pinney’s Beach. Not only did it help put Nevis on the tourism map when it opened in 1991, but it also remains the largest employer on the island. The best way to arrive is by boat—you can almost feel the serenity radiating off the dock, with the stark shadow of Nevis Peak rising behind the resort. Once on land, there’s a lot to love (tropical villas, three pools, a pristine golf course, a luxurious spa), but a morning spent at one of the resort’s beachfront cabanas makes for some of the most unforgettable moments.
By Bob Curley , AFAR Local Expert

Lauren Maggard
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago

Charming Nevis

The island of Nevis off is St.Kitt's is a gem Caribbean island and the Four Seasons Resort is the place to stay. A sprawling 198 rooms, stretches lengthwise down the beach so whether your Suite is on the first or second floor of the weathered clapboard buildings, you are steps from the beach. The resort is extremely family friendly with a plethora of children activities (from a water trampoline, stand up paddle boarding, and bike riding to a complimentary kids club and a local islander climbing the palm trees to bring your child a coconut).
Jo G
about 6 years ago

It's Heaven on Earth!

Beautiful blue water, warm temps and the Four Seasons hospitality and exceptional accommodations topped off a wonderful vacation. Great golf too, but watch out for the monkey's they steal your golf balls!

