Four Seasons Resort Nevis Pinney's Beach, Charlestown, St Kitts & Nevis

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis More info Sun 12am - 11:59pm

Four Seasons Resort Nevis It’s hard to overstate the importance of this luxury resort on Pinney’s Beach. Not only did it help put Nevis on the tourism map when it opened in 1991, but it also remains the largest employer on the island. The best way to arrive is by boat—you can almost feel the serenity radiating off the dock, with the stark shadow of Nevis Peak rising behind the resort. Once on land, there’s a lot to love (tropical villas, three pools, a pristine golf course, a luxurious spa), but a morning spent at one of the resort’s beachfront cabanas makes for some of the most unforgettable moments.