Four Seasons Resort

Jalan Tanjung Rhu, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
| +60 4-950 8888
Grand Entrance Langkawi Malaysia
Sun, Sea & Swing Langkawi Malaysia

Grand Entrance

You may be thinking "Morocco" as you walk into the entrance of your resort but this is actually the Four Seasons in Langkawi. Yes, it is quite a grand hotel, befitting of its reputation.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

Sun, Sea & Swing

If it's luxury you're looking for, you need to stay at the Four Seasons Resort in Langkawi.

This magnificent swing is perfectly located for guests to sit, contemplate, enjoy the view, or simply breathe and appreciate life.

