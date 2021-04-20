Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas
Though technically in Irving, midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, this Four Seasons outpost has honorary Big D status: Opened in 1986, it was a pioneer in the city’s luxury hotel scene, with Spanish Colonial–style vaulted walkways leading to 12 tennis courts, three pools, and two 18-hole golf courses (the resort’s Hall of Champions displays memorabilia from pro player Byron Nelson’s private collection). The 16-room Well & Being Spa was the first in a Four Seasons hotel and lives up to the honor with standout facilities, including wet and dry saunas, an eight-head Vichy shower, and a thermal area with hot and cold pools. If you’re feeling more active, the 6,000-square-foot gym features indoor–outdoor jogging tracks, AntiGravity yoga, a half-court for basketball, and a schedule of more than 40 fitness classes every week, from barre boot camps to TRX. After all the fun, retire to one of the 431 rooms and suites, which are located in both the main tower and a series of low-rise villas. Each one is outfitted in a residential style and has the perks you’d expect from the brand, but villa options kick it up a notch with fire pits or gas fireplaces, deep-soaking tubs, and views of the pool or golf courses. Come dinner time, savor refined Texas-inspired cuisine at LAW (Land, Air, Water), which highlights the best regional produce, or enjoy drinks and casual fare at OUTLAW Taproom, where you can also play pool on an heirloom 1891 table inlaid with mother-of-pearl.