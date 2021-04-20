Four Seasons Hotel
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
+61 2 9250 3100
Ever Munched on Atriplex Nummularia?Commonly known as Oldman Saltbush, this plant is native to Australia and adapts well to arid environments with saline soil.
Grain, the new bar at Sydney's Four Seasons Hotel, serves up the fried twigs, and you better believe it: they're surprisingly delicious!
(Too dark to take pictures in the bar–the Four Seasons kindly let me use their image above.)
