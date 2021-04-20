Four Seasons Hotel Seattle Spa
99 Union St
| +1 206-749-7000
Urban Zen: The Spa at the Four Seasons SeattleThe Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle
After a long weekend of house hunting in Seattle, a little pampering was absolutely welcome. I headed downtown to the Four Seasons Hotel and prepared myself for an 80-minute river rock massage. I always like to arrive a little early to the spa so I can spend some time to unwind and relax before my treatment. I had about 30 minutes to kill and walked around the property to acquaint myself with the spa and all its offerings. The spa space was exquisitely serene, perfectly marrying the Pacific Northwest's rugged natural beauty with urban chic. All the usual suspects of a luxury spa such as a sauna/steam room, showers, infinity pool, etc. were in place, but what caught my eye were the treatment rooms with a view. The only thing better than getting a massage is getting one while staring out into the vast expanse of Elliott Bay. Next time you're looking for that perfect oasis of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle, head over to the FS Seattle Spa and you won't be disappointed. Your senses will thank you.