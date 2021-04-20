Four Seasons Hotel Prague 1098/2A Veleslavínova

Czeching In It was six o’clock on New Year’s Day when we were unceremoniously shoo-ed out of our taxi at the far end of the Mánesuv Most — with 3 pieces of luggage, 2 carry-ons, a stroller and one sleeping child. “You’ll have to walk from here,” the driver shrugged as the entire city had begun to gather along the water to watch the big impending fireworks display. “The bridges are all closed! It’s about 500 meters.” Over the bridge through the massive crowd we bumped, we rolled, our wheels got caught on cobblestones. And just as the very first pyrotechnic erupted and lit up the sky, there it was right in front of us — the always classy, delightfully majestic Four Seasons Prague. The Four Seasons Prague is made up of three historic buildings from the Baroque, Classical and Renaissance periods and united by a new, modern structure. Our very luxurious Renaissance room — the hotel’s largest room type at around 500 square feet — was newly refurbished with a palate of contrasting blues. It featured high ceilings, a plush king-size bed, hand-painted stencilling and a gorgeous bohemian crystal chandelier. A full marble bathroom was outfitted with signature FS robes and slippers (plus an adorable miniature version for our 2 1/2 year old son Jake,) L’Occitane soaps and shampoos and other smart details including a clock built right into the mirror so you can see what time it is as you’re getting ready. We could not imagine a better place to stay while visiting the great city of Prague.