Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
| +1 215-419-5000
More info
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast CenterWhy we love it: An ultra high-tech version of a favorite brand
The Highlights:
- The view from the 57th-floor infinity pool seems to extend for, well, infinity
- The excellent on-site dining at Jean-Georges and Vernick Fish restaurants draws an in-the-know local crowd
- Impressive commitment to showcasing digital art and amenities throughout the property
The Review:
Guest simply expecting a new Four Seasons may be surprised upon arrival at the brand’s Philadelphia property occupying the top 12 floors of a Sir Norman Foster–designed tower at Comcast Center. The same thoughtful service and luxury are still there, but the Four Seasons experience has gotten a tech-forward makeover. The 60th-floor lobby, accessed by a rocket-fast glass elevator, presents unrivaled views of William Penn's orderly street plan for the city—not just from the vast windows, but from angled mirrors on the ceiling—visitors see their own image, and those of the sky, clouds, and streets below, reflected back, fractured and shuffled. Business travelers will check-in for the hotel’s proximity to Comcast and neighboring office buildings, and they’ll get up early for the spacious fitness center, and return over and over for the noticeably strong WiFi. The fitness center shares the 57th floor with a spa and wellness sanctuary (crystals, placed inside the walls and floors during construction, allegedly infuse the space iwth power and calming properties) and, most notably, with a stunning infinity pool surrounded on three sides by floor-to-cathedral-ceiling windows.
Tech, uncomplicated and engineered for comfort, makes an appearance in the guest rooms, too, along with non-binary design elements like high ceilings, curved interior walls, and warm touches of wood and upholstery. Everything in the room is designed for easy comfort, with Guerlain products in the bathroom and local snacks in the honor bar. The future-is-now sensibility extends to the hotel’s commmissioned art from renowned artists working in the digital realm: a computer-generated work by Japan's TeamLab, an installation of ribbons of running text messages from the remarkable Jenny Holzer, and, on the television screens in the guest rooms, a mesmerizing aural and visual piece by Brian Eno.
Happily, the hotel’s food offerings do not include Tang or freeze-dried ice cream. Jean-Georges Vongerichten oversees the JG SkyHigh bar, adjacent to the lobby, and sharing many of the same design elements like expansive windows and offset mirrored ceiling panels. A few steps down, the chef's self-named restaurant, serves his signature Asian-inspired cuisine, accompanied by breathtaking views. On the ground floor, Vernick Fish may not offer views, but makes up for that with simple, artful dishes.