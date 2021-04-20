Four Seasons Centre
145 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 4G1, Canada
| +1 416-363-8231
Photo courtesy of Tourism Toronto, Bruce Zinger, seetorontonow.com
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
A Toronto Holiday Treat: The National Ballet’s Nutcracker PerformanceThe best way to get in the mood for the holiday season is to treat yourself to a performance to the Nutcracker, performed by the National Ballet of Canada. Held at the Four Seasons Centre for Performing arts, the ornate theatre is a wonderful backdrop for this timeless tale of sugar plum fairies and gingerbread soldiers to the score of Tchaikovsky. It is the National Ballet’s biggest performance of the year featuring over 70 dancers and 60 students.
The ballet is a wonderful gift to someone who wants a unique or even a holiday experience in Toronto. Performances are held from early December to early January every year.
My tip is to have dinner at the nearby Nota Bene --who serves affordable prix fixe meals before theatre performances--for a truly extravagant evening.