Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
Athens, Greece
Photo by Richard Waite/Four Seasons
Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel AthensWhat we love: A luxury hub on the revived Athens Riviera
The Highlights:
-Three private beaches fronted by the Aegean Sea
-Eight on-site dining and drinking spots
-A spa inspired by Greek wellness traditions
The Review:
Just 30 minutes from the bustle of capital city Athens sits a pine tree-covered peninsula ringed by the Aegean Sea and capped by the historic Astir Palace hotel, which for years was a leisure hub for jet-setters and Greek glitterati. Following a complete renovation and restoration, the hotel was in March 2019 re-launched as the first Four Seasons outpost in Greece, bringing with it all the luxury touches you’d expect from the brand. Designed to cater to both couples and families, the 303 accommodations include rooms, suites, villas and 61 waterside bungalows; aside from the latter, most are set in either the mid-century modern Nafsika building (were every room has sea views) or the Bauhaus-inspired Arion building. Though the city and its myriad attractions are not far away, this is truly a destination unto itself, with the on-property amenities including eight restaurants and bars (serving everything from fresh seafood to authentic Italian fare), a cigar lounge, a tennis academy, and a basketball court. The wellness facilities take the oath of Hippocrates to heart with facilities that include a hydrotherapy pool, fitness center, and a contemporary, 10-room spa with treatments inspired by the sea. Then, of course, there are the three private sandy beaches and 984-foot boardwalk, off which you can enjoy watersports, hop a boat, or just bask in the glam of the Athens Riviera.