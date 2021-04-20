The Four Seasons
At the northern end of George Street, opposite Circular Quay and the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Four Seasons hotel offers everything guests might need, right on the doorstep of the Sydney
Harbour. It’s no surprise this is one of the most popular hotels among business and leisure travelers, and it books out a year in advance for New Year’s Eve. In typical Four Seasons fashion, the hotel is outfitted with caramel-colored furnishings, dark woods, and romantic lighting—exemplified by the lobby’s crystal overhead lights and the hanging lantern installation—and the top-tier suites are dressed to impress. They all offer an apartment-style ambience and incredible harbor panoramas from their perch on the 34th floor; the Royal Suite is especially beautiful, with parquet floors, an ornate wardrobe, and Roman blinds. Whether staying for work or pleasure, all guests will appreciate the fine-dining restaurant, the cherry-wood bar that specializes in boutique beers and wines, the full-service spa, and the 24-hour gym. The Four Seasons also puts together exclusive guest experiences, such as a harbor tour led by a renowned local photographer.