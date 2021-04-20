Four & Twenty Blackbirds 439 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

More info Sun 10am - 7pm Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm Sat 9am - 8pm

The best pie in Brooklyn Whether you opt for black bottom oatmeal (chocolate crunch heaven) or salted caramel apple, Four and Twenty Blackbirds is a place your inner food critic will never forget. A sliver of a store with a few communal tables, the shop has only one oven and plenty of demand, and they sell pie by the slice. It's cash only and the steep price of a slice shouldn't set you back because it truly is THAT good. Plus they bake everything from scratch, even the pie crust.