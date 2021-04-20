Where are you going?
Four & Twenty Blackbirds

439 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website
| +1 718-499-2917
The best pie in Brooklyn New York New York United States
Pie Carumba! New York New York United States

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 8pm

The best pie in Brooklyn

Whether you opt for black bottom oatmeal (chocolate crunch heaven) or salted caramel apple, Four and Twenty Blackbirds is a place your inner food critic will never forget. A sliver of a store with a few communal tables, the shop has only one oven and plenty of demand, and they sell pie by the slice. It's cash only and the steep price of a slice shouldn't set you back because it truly is THAT good. Plus they bake everything from scratch, even the pie crust. 
By Charu Suri

Julia Gilmore
almost 7 years ago

Pie Carumba!

The absolute best pie in Brooklyn is at this charming little shop in Gowanus. Stop in for a slice of their popular Salted Caramel Apple, Black Bottom Lemon or Salty Honey pastries or try one of their seasonal selections (Paprika Peach was on offer last summer). The charming women at Four & Twenty source ingredients from upstate New York orchards, their local Greenmarket and Battenkill Valley Creamery - and their commitment to quality shows.
