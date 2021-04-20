Fouquet’s Paris 99 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11:30pm

Fouquet’s Paris There’s perhaps no better place for watching the well-heeled than from the terrace of this classic brasserie, which fronts both Avenue George V and the Champs-Elysées. Fouquet’s has occupied this prime corner spot since 1899, hosting movie stars and filmmakers such as Charles Aznavour, Francois Truffaut and Orson Welles (whose photos, along with many other visiting celebrities, line the wood-paneled walls). Today you’re more likely to be dining next to an obscure government official, especially during the lunch hour, but no matter, the traditional brasserie fare is superb (if pricey, at around 100 euro for a meal). Try the foie gras starter, the steak tartar with perfectly crisp pomme frites and the delicate sole meunière.