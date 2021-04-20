Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fountain Square

520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Website
Fountain Square Hub Cincinnati Ohio United States
My Fountain Square Cincinnati Ohio United States
Fountain Square Hub Cincinnati Ohio United States
My Fountain Square Cincinnati Ohio United States

Fountain Square Hub

Year round Fountain Square is the hub of almost all activities in downtown Cincy, making it the heart of local life and the perfect place to immerse yourself as a visitor. Plan ahead or just show up to see what's going on! If there is a festival or event (Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, beer festival, salsa dancing lessons, etc.) then it will be centered around Fountain Square. There are concerts and outdoor movies in the summer, local sporting events broadcast on the large display screen, an ice skating rink in the winter, and scads of bars and restaurants right around the square - including one of Cincy's landmark Graeter's ice cream shops. There is generally always a great diversity of people around, from suited business people to alternative skater kids to families, around. Plenty of parking right under the square too.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Mandira Jacob
almost 7 years ago

My Fountain Square

So many events happen throughout the year on Fountain Square from Salsa on the Square to MidPoint Music Festival (MPMF) it's wonderful the city offers such a vibrant music scene all for free for the public to enjoy. A favorite place to eat while taking in all the scenes of the bustling square is at Via Vite on their patio. There is also famed Cincinnati favorite: Graeter's icecream close by.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points