Fountain Square 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Fountain Square Hub Year round Fountain Square is the hub of almost all activities in downtown Cincy, making it the heart of local life and the perfect place to immerse yourself as a visitor. Plan ahead or just show up to see what's going on! If there is a festival or event (Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, beer festival, salsa dancing lessons, etc.) then it will be centered around Fountain Square. There are concerts and outdoor movies in the summer, local sporting events broadcast on the large display screen, an ice skating rink in the winter, and scads of bars and restaurants right around the square - including one of Cincy's landmark Graeter's ice cream shops. There is generally always a great diversity of people around, from suited business people to alternative skater kids to families, around. Plenty of parking right under the square too.