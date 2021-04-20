Fountain Square
520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Fountain Square HubYear round Fountain Square is the hub of almost all activities in downtown Cincy, making it the heart of local life and the perfect place to immerse yourself as a visitor. Plan ahead or just show up to see what's going on! If there is a festival or event (Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, beer festival, salsa dancing lessons, etc.) then it will be centered around Fountain Square. There are concerts and outdoor movies in the summer, local sporting events broadcast on the large display screen, an ice skating rink in the winter, and scads of bars and restaurants right around the square - including one of Cincy's landmark Graeter's ice cream shops. There is generally always a great diversity of people around, from suited business people to alternative skater kids to families, around. Plenty of parking right under the square too.
almost 7 years ago
My Fountain Square
So many events happen throughout the year on Fountain Square from Salsa on the Square to MidPoint Music Festival (MPMF) it's wonderful the city offers such a vibrant music scene all for free for the public to enjoy. A favorite place to eat while taking in all the scenes of the bustling square is at Via Vite on their patio. There is also famed Cincinnati favorite: Graeter's icecream close by.