Found Re
Hand Crafted Picture Frames at FoundReThe artisans at FoundRe love wood and they want you to love it too. Here they sell beautiful handmade picture frames in all sizes using salvaged wood, painted or unpainted, each one unique and one of a kind. Often times the craftsman can tell you where the wood came from and usually it’s locally harvested from a building around the Chicago area.
If you want to be involved in the process or you have a picture that requires something specific, go to FoundRe, pick some wood from their shop and tell them what you need and they’ll make it. You can even bring in your own wood and they’ll work with that as well.
I love shops that specialize in one thing and do it really well and FoundRe is one of those places.