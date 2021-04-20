Fosterfields Living Historical Farm
Disillusioned with modern life? But not so much so that you want to quit your corporate gig and sell your midtown apartment just yet? I recommend getting your hands dirty at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm, a working farm that still uses late-19th century machinery and farming techniques. Imagine an East Coast dude ranch and you’ll get the idea. This is also a great place to give the kids a taste of bucolic bliss—let them chase some chickens around before heading back to the big city. Be advised: Fosterfields is closed to the public during the winter months.