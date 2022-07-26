Forum Theatre
Built in 1929, the iconic Forum Theatre is one of the best places in Melbourne to catch live music and comedy. It regularly hosts top Australian and international acts, but its programming isn’t even its most compelling aspect. Built in the Moorish revival style, the building features a facade topped with minarets and an arabesque clock tower, and a foyer showcasing mosaic floors, gargoyles, and a grand marble staircase. The decor only gets more intriguing in the large performance hall, where Greco-Roman statues, columns, and decorative friezes flank a stage crowned by a deep-indigo, star-studded faux sky.