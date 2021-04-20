Where are you going?
Fortuna

Fortuna, San José, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica
Biodynamic Farming in the Fertile Soil of Arenal Volcano Pérez Zeledón Canton Costa Rica

Biodynamic Farming in the Fertile Soil of Arenal Volcano

In a country dependent on agricultural exports, Finca Burio (5 minutes from Fortuna) educates visitors and locals about more sustainable practices. Don Juan and his family bring biodynamic farming to life as you tour their property which bursts with fruits & vegetables you've never seen in the supermarket. Birds and other wildlife abound as the farm's layout attracts them in a natural way.

In this photo, Learning AFAR students use a "trapiche" to press sugar cane juice to enjoy with their organic and gourmet lunch prepared entirely from the land by Don Juan's wife.
By Jordan Robbins , AFAR Staff

