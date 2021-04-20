Forte Sao Francisco

A Beautiful Hotel Filled with History

The Hotel Forte de Sao Francisco stands on a hill that in the 15th century was occupied by a little church. By 1635, it became a Franciscan monastery.



When wars broke out with neighbors across

Portugal's borders in 1658, the king ordered a forte with protective wall and moat built on that hill. So the monks and the soldiers lived together up on the hill in the fort.



By the early 20th century, the fort was not needed and eventually fell to ruins. In 1938, Portugal declared it a National Monument.

In 198,it was decided that the fort should be renovated. After 10 years, the work was completed and in 1997, the Forte de Sao Francisco was opened as a 4-star luxury hotel.



The old fort has been well renovated and preserved. Portugal should be proud of this successful project.



As I wandered around the hotel and its grounds, I felt the history of the fort. The moat is no more but the drawbridge is intact. The cobblestone courtyard enhances the historic feel. The granite and whitewashed exterior and interior is as it was many years ago. The size of the granite blocks, the narrow hallways, the chapel and church all draw your mind to the history of the fort in the past. I imagined the cavalrymen on their horses, the soldiers on foot all dressed in uniforms of 100 years ago while monks in long robes tilled the plots of vegetables at the fort in total silence.



The restaurant offers great views and the swimming pool is so peaceful. The scenes of the countryside are stunning.



