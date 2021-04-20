Where are you going?
Fort William

Fort William, UK
Riding the Vintage Jacobite Steam Train Fort William United Kingdom

Riding the Vintage Jacobite Steam Train

The Jacobite steam train runs from Fort William to Mallaig, part of the West Highland Railway Line — probably Britain’s most scenic railway line. The train departs close to Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain and passes over the 21 arches of Glenfinnan viaduct, past the Glenfinnan monument marking the place where Bonnie Prince Charlie raised his standard to begin the 1745 Jacobite uprising. It visits Britain’s most westerly mainland railway station, Arisaig and passes the deepest freshwater loch in Britain, Loch Morar, before arriving in the small fishing village of Mallaig, from where ferries depart for the outer isles.

Riding the Jacobite is like riding back into the old days of steam train travel -- even the interiors retain their vintage charm. The train has been operating on and off for more than 100 years but, for better or worse, is best known nowadays as the Hogwarts Express of the Harry Potter film series.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

