Fort Washington Park 13551 Fort Washington Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744, USA

Fort Washington For decades, this military fort along the Potomac River was Washington DC's only form of protection, particularly from seaborne attack. Also, it's one of the few intact seacoast fortifications still remaining in the country.



Formerly settled by the Piscataway Indians, followed by VA Governor Edward Digges and descendants in 1661 as Warburton Manor, the area became Fort Warburton in 1808 after the family sold a portion of the property to the U.S. government for the construction of a fort in order to help protect the new capital city. Unfortunately during the War of 1812 on August 27, 1814, a squadron of 10 Royal Navy warships approached the fort and began shelling it. The fort’s commander, Captain Dyson, retreated with his small garrison of men and blew up the magazine, destroying the fort. Dyson was court martialed for his actions. After the war, the fort was quickly rebuilt at the request of President Monroe. DC designer and architect Pierre L'Enfant oversaw the design and construction of the present brick structure, but would be fired a year into the work. It was eventually finished in 1824 and renamed Fort Washington under the direction of Lt. Col. Walker Armistead.



Although no armed conflict would occur here in the years after, Fort Washington experienced substantial expansion, modernization, and armament throughout the 19th and 20th centuries especially during the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I. By 1939, with the growing technologies of rifled projections and battleships, the obsolete fort was transferred to the Department of the Interior, which wanted to redevelop it as a park. The plans were slowed down by World War II, when the War Department temporarily put the fort back into service as a training facility. After 1946, the temporary World War-era administrative buildings were torn down and the fort was transferred to the National Park Service.