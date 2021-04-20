Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fort Story

Fort Story, Virginia Beach, VA, USA
Website
A Beacon of Light Virginia Beach Virginia United States

A Beacon of Light

Climb to the top of the old Cape Henry Lighthouse, the first lighthouse built by the US government, for a rejuvenating walk and great view of the Chesapeake Bay. (The new black and white lighthouse is currently in operation, while the old structure is yours to explore.) Fort Story is located at the northeastern tip of Virginia Beach, where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, and is a currently operating military base, so be prepared for an ID check to enter.

Yearning for some history while in Virginia Beach? The Cape Henry lighthouse tour is a great way to scratch that itch.

By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points