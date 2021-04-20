Fort Story Fort Story, Virginia Beach, VA, USA

A Beacon of Light Climb to the top of the old Cape Henry Lighthouse, the first lighthouse built by the US government, for a rejuvenating walk and great view of the Chesapeake Bay. (The new black and white lighthouse is currently in operation, while the old structure is yours to explore.) Fort Story is located at the northeastern tip of Virginia Beach, where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, and is a currently operating military base, so be prepared for an ID check to enter.



Yearning for some history while in Virginia Beach? The Cape Henry lighthouse tour is a great way to scratch that itch.



