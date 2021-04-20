Fort Schanskop
A Rocking Picnic At Park AcousticsAn early start after a late night, found me on a road trip to pick up my friends for a big day out at Park Acoustics, which is watched over by the looming Voortrekker Monument
A picnic bag filled with ice and a few cans of fun, tagged along with us on the picnic blankets under the shade of a big tree which was a great spot to watch the concert from!
Top indie acts performed to a massive crowd on the main stage, however the smaller stages were not to be outdone as acts such as Hawkword and Adventure Man held their own.
Park Acoustics happens on the last Sunday of every month and makes for a great day trip out of JHB. Should you find yourself attending, make sure to get there early and secure your spot as the crowds gather quickly and you may find it difficult to find a seat with a good view!