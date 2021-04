Fort Rock Fort Rock, Oregon 97735, USA

The Oregon Outback Scenic Byway Located in the far eastern portion of the state, the Oregon Outback Scenic Byway offers plenty of geological sights and high desert views. If you're into the high desert this isolated route will be right up your alley. From the fascinating sights like Fort Rock, a volcanic tuff ring, to the breathtaking sunsets - it's got plenty to offer.