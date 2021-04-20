Visit Fort Point Lighthouse
Fort Point Lighthouse guards the entrance to the harbor in Belize
City. It’s a narrow, tall structure that sits right on the water, adjacent to the Baron Bliss Memorial. The memorial was erected in honor of an Englishman who never actually stepped onto Belizean soil; instead he lived out his days on his yacht anchored just offshore not far from where the lighthouse and memorial now stand. Baron Henry Edward Ernest Victor Bliss is said to have fallen in love with the ocean, the charming people of Belize and the fishing; so much so that when he died, he left over a million dollars to the country, which was later collected into a trust. A holiday celebrates him every year, on the 9th of March. Standing at the lighthouse, it’s not difficult to imagine what Bliss fell in love with. The color of the water on a clear day there is remarkable and the curve of the shoreline is inviting. It’s a great place to begin when exploring the Fort George area.