Fort McHenry
2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA
| +1 410-962-4290
Photo by Baltimore Shown By Photos
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Baltimore's Historic BattlegroundOne of Baltimore’s oldest pieces of history, Fort McHenry has developed from a battle zone to a National Landmark and Historic Park. This location played an important role in the defense of the Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812. Most famously, it was the inspiration for the National Anthem, and has an exhibit dedicated to its creation. To visit this monumental location, tourists must take a water taxi to the waterfront fort, making it an ideal visit during days with clear, warm weather.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
A Piece of American History
One of Baltimore’s longest lasting pieces of history, Fort McHenry has developed from a battle zone to a National Landmark and Historic Park. Playing a large role in the defense of the Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812, this location is most famous for being the inspiration of the creation of the National Anthem, and has an exhibit dedicated to its creation. To visit this monumental location, you must take a water taxi to the waterfront fort so don't forget to bundle up.