A Piece of American History

One of Baltimore’s longest lasting pieces of history, Fort McHenry has developed from a battle zone to a National Landmark and Historic Park. Playing a large role in the defense of the Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812, this location is most famous for being the inspiration of the creation of the National Anthem, and has an exhibit dedicated to its creation. To visit this monumental location, you must take a water taxi to the waterfront fort so don't forget to bundle up.