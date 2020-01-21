Where are you going?
Fort McHenry

2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA
Website
| +1 410-962-4290
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

One of Baltimore’s oldest pieces of history, Fort McHenry has developed from a battle zone to a National Landmark and Historic Park. This location played an important role in the defense of the Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812. Most famously, it was the inspiration for the National Anthem, and has an exhibit dedicated to its creation. To visit this monumental location, tourists must take a water taxi to the waterfront fort, making it an ideal visit during days with clear, warm weather.
By Andrew Sauro

Andrew Sauro
over 5 years ago

