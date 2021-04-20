Where are you going?
Fort Logan National Cemetery

4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236, USA
Website
| +1 303-761-0117
In Memoriam Denver Colorado United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm

In Memoriam

I try to go to the National Cemetery each Memorial Day. Local boy scout troupes spend hours placing small American flags by each grave stone, thousands of them.

People flock here this day to pay their respects to soldiers who have played a role in the way we get to live each day. It's a great reminder of what is happening outside of our happy and free bubble, to keep it that way.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

