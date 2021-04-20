Fort Logan National Cemetery
4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236, USA
| +1 303-761-0117
Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm
In MemoriamI try to go to the National Cemetery each Memorial Day. Local boy scout troupes spend hours placing small American flags by each grave stone, thousands of them.
People flock here this day to pay their respects to soldiers who have played a role in the way we get to live each day. It's a great reminder of what is happening outside of our happy and free bubble, to keep it that way.