A Hip Art Crawl in Wedgewood–Fort Houston
This up-and-coming area near Greer Stadium, where the Nashville Sounds baseball team plays, holds an art crawl on the first Saturday of every month, with hours running until 11 p.m. Bounce around between several galleries in the area, but begin at Fort Houston
(pictured here), an artists’ space that hosts woodworkers, print makers, photographers and more from rented work spaces under one roof. Fort Houston also holds classes from lectures to hands-on home brewing sessions.