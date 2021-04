If you have a dog in San Francisco or anywhere in the Bay Area, you must try Fort Funston. It's like dog heaven!There are dunes to chase crows on, beaches to chase balls on, and plenty places to walk.ALL OFF LEASH!!! Woof!!!My favorite activity to do is hike south from the parking lot on the top of the ridge. The view is beautiful and it is almost entirely empty. (See photo of Tora and the ridge)