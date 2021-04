Fort Bragg Pentacostal Church Hall Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA

Cioppino Dinner Another highlight of the annual Mendocino Coast Crab and Wine Days festival is the cioppino dinner, held in the Fort Bragg Pentacostal Church hall. The fresh Dungeness crab is "swimming" in an amazing broth given added texture and kick from ground anchovies. Cafe Beaujolais provided the bread for sopping up sauce. The festival raised money for the Mendocino Coast Clinics, which provide health care for nearly half the county's population.